Stellantis compromised by ShinyHunters’ Salesforce hack

BleepingComputer reports that major automotive manufacturing firm Stellantis, formed after the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, had information from some of its North American customers compromised following a third-party hack claimed by the ShinyHunters extortion group. Attackers who breached the third-party service provider's platform used for its North American customer service operations were able to pilfer customer contact details, but not financial or other personal information, which were not available in the platform, according to Stellantis. "Upon discovery, we immediately activated our incident response protocols, initiated a comprehensive investigation, and took prompt action to contain and mitigate the situation," Stellantis added. Additional details regarding the incident were not provided by Stellantis. However, ShinyHunters claimed to have pilfered over 18 million records, including names and contact information, from the Salesforce instance of Stellantis. Other organizations affected by ShinyHunters' Salesforce hacks include Google, Cisco, Allianz Life, Qantas, and Adidas.
