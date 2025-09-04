Supply chain, Breach, Data Security

Workiva data compromised in Salesforce-linked breach

Salesforce mobile app login page is seen on an iPhone.

(Adobe Stock)

Major cloud-based software-as-a-service provider Workiva which counts Google, T-Mobile, Slack, Paramount, and Delta Airlines as some of its customers had certain data pilfered following the compromise of a third-party customer relationship management system, according to BleepingComputer. Attackers who infiltrated the CRM system were able to steal limited business contact information, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, and support ticket content, said Workiva, which stressed that its platform and platform-stored data had not been impacted by the incident. Organizations using Workiva have been advised to be wary of spear-phishing intrusions using the exfiltrated information. Meanwhile, BleepingComputer has found that the intrusion was related to the widespread Salesforce attack campaign launched by the ShinyHunters threat operation, which was confirmed to have affected Google, Cisco, Qantas, Adidas, Workday, Allianz Life, Farmers Insurance, and subsidiaries of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Additional attacks against organizations' Salesforce instances involving stolen Salesloft Drift OAuth tokens have since been launched by the extortion group.

Related

Third-party breach hits Chess.com

BleepingComputer reports that internet chess portal and social networking site Chess.com had data from more than 4,500 of its 100 million users pilfered following a June attack against its third-party file transfer application.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorBlock CipherByteCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-Hellman

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds