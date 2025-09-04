Major cloud-based software-as-a-service provider Workiva which counts Google, T-Mobile, Slack, Paramount, and Delta Airlines as some of its customers had certain data pilfered following the compromise of a third-party customer relationship management system, according to BleepingComputer. Attackers who infiltrated the CRM system were able to steal limited business contact information, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, and support ticket content, said Workiva, which stressed that its platform and platform-stored data had not been impacted by the incident. Organizations using Workiva have been advised to be wary of spear-phishing intrusions using the exfiltrated information. Meanwhile, BleepingComputer has found that the intrusion was related to the widespread Salesforce attack campaign launched by the ShinyHunters threat operation, which was confirmed to have affected Google, Cisco, Qantas, Adidas, Workday, Allianz Life, Farmers Insurance, and subsidiaries of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Additional attacks against organizations' Salesforce instances involving stolen Salesloft Drift OAuth tokens have since been launched by the extortion group.
Supply chain, Breach, Data Security
Workiva data compromised in Salesforce-linked breach
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds