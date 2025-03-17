State-backed cyberespionage against European telcos escalates

Telecommunications sector organizations across Europe were disclosed by Denmark's cybersecurity agency to have been subjected to mounting cyberespionage intrusions by state-sponsored threat operations over the past few years, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

"Foreign states hope to gain access to large amounts of data about customers' use of the providers' infrastructure by spying on telecom and internet service providers," said Denmark's threat assessment, which did not name the hacking group or country behind the malicious activity.

China was also recently reported by the Canadian intelligence agency to have obtained billions of data from politicians, public figures, and citizens worldwide.

France also noted having its telecommunications industry targeted for cyberespionage during the last two years.