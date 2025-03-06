US indicts Chinese hackers behind large-scale global attacks

The U.S. Department of Justice has pressed charges against a dozen Chinese nationals allegedly involved in China's hacker-for-hire ecosystem that targeted organizations in the U.S. and other parts of the world for over a decade, reports TechCrunch

Chinese state-backed threat operation APT27, also known as Silk Typhoon, had two of its members Yin Kecheng and Zhou Shuai indicted over their roles in a multi-year attack campaign that targeted several U.S. organizations across several industries, with Yin also alleged to be part of the recent attack against the Treasury Department , according to the Justice Department, which also noted FBI's sequestration of infrastructure leveraged in the Treasury hack.

Also charged were eight employees of Chinese hacking firm i-Soon, who were accused of compromising numerous U.S. organizations as part of a sweeping hacking campaign between 2016 and 2023, and a pair of Chinese Ministry of Public Security officials.

Bounties of up to $10 million have been unveiled by the State Department's Rewards for Justice program for any information leading to the arrest of all Chinese nationals, with information regarding Yin and Zhou to be awarded an additional $2 million.