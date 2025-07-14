Specops, GuidePoint unite on identity security

Security Brief United Kingdom reports that Specops Software has partnered with GuidePoint Security in a strategic reseller agreement to deliver advanced password management and user authentication tools to North American customers.
The alliance aims to strengthen identity and access security as credential-based threats, such as brute force and credential stuffing attacks, continue to rise. Specops, a unit of Outpost24, brings its password enforcement and authentication solutions to GuidePoint's cybersecurity portfolio, enabling clients to better secure Active Directory environments and meet compliance demands. According to Outpost24's Chief Business Development Officer Shirona Partem, GuidePoints strong customer relationships and industry insight make them an ideal partner. Justin Iwaniszyn of GuidePoint added that the growing complexity of cyberattacks has made identity protection a top priority. By combining GuidePoint's reach and advisory expertise with Specops' security technologies, the partnership promises to help organizations reduce identity-related risks. This collaboration underscores the market's continued focus on credential protection amid evolving regulatory pressures and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
