Identity

Apple Intelligence to automatically fix weak passwords with iOS 27

As detailed in Bleeping Computer, Apple announced at WWDC 2026 a new AI-powered feature within Apple Intelligence that will automatically fix weak and compromised passwords.

Currently, Safari and the Apple Passwords app can identify weak, duplicate, or compromised passwords, and Safari can assist in creating stronger ones. However, these tools do not automatically rectify existing weak or compromised passwords. This changes with the upcoming iOS 27 update, which will introduce an AI-driven capability. Apple states that its built-in password manager and Safari will now use AI to "agentically" act on user behavior to automatically secure passwords. This feature, powered by Apple's Foundation Models developed in collaboration with Google's Gemini, will update eligible accounts to strong passwords.

Apple emphasizes that these AI features are designed with privacy in mind, running on-device or through Private Cloud Compute, ensuring user data is not stored or accessible to Apple. The agentic password manager is slated for release with iOS 27 later this year.

Source: Bleeping Computer

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Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

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