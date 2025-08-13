Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

South Korean ticketing platform impacted by ransomware attack anew

Yes24, the leading South Korean ticketing platform and online book retailer, had its website and mobile app disrupted for seven hours following a ransomware attack on Monday morning, which comes less than two months after the firm was last compromised, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Operations have been restored using backup data, according to Yes24, which was able to resume sales for concert tickets, including those for K-pop band DAY6, but has not confirmed the identity of its attackers and their demanded ransom. Such an incident has prompted criticism toward Yes24's leadership, which promised to bolster the firm's cybersecurity measures following a June attack that hindered operations for nearly five days, disrupting ticket preselling and events for various K-pop artists. South Korea has previously penalized Yes24 over violations of the country's Personal Information Protection Act and the compromise of 1.43 million e-book decryption keys in 2022.

