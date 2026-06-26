Grand Theft Auto VI hype fuels new wave of scams targeting gamers

According to HackRead, cybercriminals are exploiting the immense anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI to perpetrate scams and infect computers with malware. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel for over a decade, a gap that has heightened their desperation for any news or early access.

Security firms Malwarebytes and NordVPN have identified a surge of sophisticated fake websites offering "VIP Early Access" to Grand Theft Auto VI. These sites employ authentic game logos and artwork to deceive users. The scam involves users paying approximately $250 in cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT, for a supposed early download. Once the payment is made and the transaction ID submitted, the funds are lost as cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible. Victims receive no game, only malware, including information-stealing trojans, banking malware, adware, or ransomware.

The scam is particularly targeting PC and Android users, as official release dates for these platforms have not yet been announced, unlike the console release scheduled for November 19. Rockstar Games has confirmed no public beta program exists for the game, urging gamers to be wary of any offers claiming to sell the game before its official release.