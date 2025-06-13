Ransomware attack compromises South Korean ticketing platform

Major South Korean ticketing platform and online book retailer Yes24 had its website and services taken down following a ransomware attack earlier this week, which was reported by local media outlets to have disrupted ticket preselling and events for various K-Pop artists, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Investigation into potential data compromise as a result of the intrusion which has not yet been claimed by a known threat actor is still underway, noted Yes24, which disclosed recovering its administrator account as well as ongoing efforts to restore operations by Sunday. "If the additional investigation confirms that personal information has been leaked, we will immediately notify you," said Yes24 in a notice on its website. South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission is already looking into Yes24's adherence to the data privacy laws. Such a development comes after U.S. ticketing platforms Ticketmaster and StubHub were compromised during the sales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.
