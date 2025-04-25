AI/ML, Data Security

South Korea: Unauthorized user data transfer conducted by DeepSeek

CNBC reports that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek was found by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission to have moved user data to multiple China- and U.S.-based firms without necessary consent and disclosures as part of a privacy and security investigation.

Users of DeepSeek in South Korea had their AI prompts and device, network, and app details transferred without consent to cloud service platform Beijing Volcano Engine Technology Co., whose services had been leveraged by the AI firm for security and user experience enhancements, according to the PIPC. DeepSeek, which was later noted to have averted AI prompt data transfers beginning Apr. 10, was urged by the PIPC to promptly destroy AI prompt details sent to Beijing Volcano Engine Technology, as well as establish the appropriate protocols for overseas personal data transfers, with compliance leading to the comeback of the AI platform on local app stores. Such a development comes after DeepSeek had been banned in the U.S., Taiwan, and Australia over data security concerns.

