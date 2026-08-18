A litigant has been banned from electronic filing after attempting to manipulate a court ruling by hiding AI prompt injections within a legal document. The tactic, which involved embedding instructions in tiny white font, aimed to coerce any artificial intelligence system reviewing the filing to rule in the man's favor. This incident marks a significant development in the intersection of AI and the legal system, with further coverage provided by Security Affairs.

The plaintiff in a case against the New York Bariatric Group reportedly embedded hidden instructions within a court filing, using white text in a 3-point font to conceal commands for any AI that might process the document. These prompt injections directed the AI to agree with the filing and ensure a specific outcome, effectively attempting to influence the judge's decision. The judge, describing the action as "serious litigation abuse," ultimately sanctioned the plaintiff by revoking his electronic filing privileges.

This case is believed to be the first documented instance of a prompt injection attack targeting a U.S. court and the first sanction issued for such an attempt. The incident highlights growing concerns about the potential misuse of AI in legal proceedings.