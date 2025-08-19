SonicWall unveils unified management platform

The new firewalls integrate hardware, software, managed services, and flexible billing within a single platform designed to help partners scale efficiently while protecting customers across all network edges. Anchored by SonicWall Unified Management, the platform provides a centralized cloud console for firewall, policy, and account management, while each device includes built-in Zero Trust Network Access for secure remote connectivity. Optional SonicSentry Co-Managed Security offers 24/7 monitoring, patching, and reporting, and the industry-first embedded cyber warranty delivers up to $200,000 in coverage. "We're giving partners every advantage to grow margins, differentiate offerings and meet their customers' evolving needs," said Chief Revenue Officer Jason Carter. The eight new models, ranging from the compact TZ280 to the high-performance NSa 5800, aim to support distributed environments, cloud-first organizations, and midmarket enterprises with scalable, compliance-friendly security solutions.