SonicWall: 2024 saw more rapid exploitation of vulnerabilities

TechRepublic reports that cybersecurity professionals encountered significant cybersecurity challenges in 2024, including the fact that hackers were able to exploit new vulnerabilities within two days in 61% of cases that year, as shown in SonicWall’s 2025 Annual Threat Report.

According to the report, the average time for organizations to apply patches ranged from 120 to 150 days, highlighting a critical gap in defenses. SonicWall researchers also identified 210,258 new malware variants last year.

The report detailed the growing financial impact of cyberattacks, with average ransomware payments reaching $850,700 and total losses, including downtime and recovery costs, often exceeding $4.91 million. Business email compromise attacks alone caused global losses of over $2.95 billion.

Latin America saw a 259% surge in ransomware attacks, while North America experienced an 8% increase. The healthcare sector in the United States faced unprecedented challenges, with over 198 million patients impacted by ransomware.

The report highlighted a rise in double and triple extortion tactics, particularly in healthcare, where attackers sometimes directly threatened patients.

SonicWall urged small and medium-sized businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity by partnering with managed service providers or managed security service providers for real-time monitoring, rapid patching, and enhanced security strategies.