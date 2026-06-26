2 Linux kernel flaw PoCs published, enabling local privilege escalation

Two proof-of-concept exploits for Linux kernel vulnerabilities were recently published, both of which could lead to local privilege escalation if left unpatched.

One of the flaws, DirtyClone, tracked as CVE-2026-43503 , is a variant of class of Linux vulnerabilities known as DirtyFrag . The variant was discovered by the JFrog Security Research team, which published their PoC on Thursday. The team previously reported the flaw to the Linux kernel maintainers, who issued a patch on May 19, 2026.

DirtyFrag, and other similar flaws such as Fragnesia , abuse the cryptographic processes of networking subsystems to overwrite page-cache versions of key read-only files, like /usr/bin/su, in memory.

This is achieved by loading the targeted file into a page cache, crafting a network packet that is backed by that page cache using splice and vmsplice, and manipulating the in-place packet decryption steps of subsystems like XFRM/IPsec and RxRPC to overwrite bytes of the targeted file within the page-cache-backed packet buffer.

This exploit tricks the kernel into treating the read-only page cache as a writable network buffer during decryption, according to JFrog. The attacker can control cryptographic inputs to direct predictable outputs to specific offsets, modifying the page-cache version of /usr/bin/su to achieve root privileges.

The patches for DirtyFrag and its previous variants add a metadata flag SKBFL_SHARED_FRAG to spliced UDP packets to mark packets that reference page-cache memory and trigger a safe Copy-on-Write (COW) on these flagged packets prior to in-place decryption, JFrog explained. This prevents modifications made to these packets during decryption from also being made to their corresponding page-cache files.

DirtyClone circumvents this fix by configuring an IPsec processing tunnel with a netfilter rule that uses a TEE target to duplicate UDP packets via _pskb_copy_fclone(). JFrog found that this function does not preserve the SKBFL_SHARED_FRAG flag during cloning, allowing the DirtyFrag exploit to be performed on the cloned version.

JFrog noted that this exploit requires the local attacker to have the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability, which is needed to set the vulnerable XFRM/IPsec configuration.

The DirtyClone exploit was confirmed to work against popular Linux distros including Debian, Ubuntu and Fedora. The flaw is fixed in Linux kernel v7.1-rc5; those who cannot immediately patch can mitigate by blocking CAP_NET_ADMIN acquisition or blacklisting the esp4, esp6 and rxrpc kernel modules to prevent in-place decryption, JFrog said.

Another local privilege escalation vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-46331 , also had a PoC exploit published recently by GitHub user sgkdev. This exploit targets the Linux kernel’s traffic control packet editing (pedit) subsystem, which contains an out-of-bounds write flaw that enables corruption of page cache memory, according to Red Hat

The packet editing function tcf_pedit_act() uses the function skb_ensure_writable() to compute a safe COW range, but this range does not account for runtime header offsets added by typed keys, Red Hat stated.

“This can leave part of the target write region without a proper copy-on-write, leading to an out-of-bounds write that corrupts page cache memory. A local attacker with the ability to configure traffic control rules could exploit this to escalate privileges or crash the system,” the Red Hat advisory warns.