New coalition aims to streamline open source bug fixes

A new coalition called Athena, comprising two dozen companies, is being formed to simplify the process of identifying and fixing bugs in open source software, with further coverage provided by The Register.

The Athena coalition, led by Chainguard, will leverage artificial intelligence to proactively address vulnerabilities in open source code. This initiative comes as advanced AI models are increasingly capable of discovering previously unknown flaws, creating a potential surge in bug reports. Many member companies are also involved with AI projects like Anthropic's Project Glasswing and OpenAI Daybreak, which utilize sophisticated bug-hunting models.

Athena has already processed over 20,000 findings and developed more than 2,000 patches across 500 open source projects. The coalition aims to act as a clearinghouse, deduplicating and batching vulnerability reports to streamline the patching process for maintainers. Affected projects will be rebuilt as hardened versions before public disclosure. The Linux Foundation has also launched Akrites, a similar industry coalition to defend open source software against AI-enabled threats, establishing a shared Security Incident Response Team and a standardized Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure process.