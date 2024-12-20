SnapAttack to be acquired by Cisco

CRN reports that Cisco has disclosed plans to purchase Virginia-based threat detection and defense firm SnapAttack as part of its efforts to bolster threat-informed defenses across enterprises.

Such an acquisition, which would integrate SnapAttack into Cisco's Splunk business, would help improve the perceived value of Splunk Enterprise Security among new customers, according to Cisco. Meanwhile, SnapAttack has touted its technology to provide data essential for persistent security content evaluation, organization, and optimization. "SnapAttack provides a solution that supports the complete detection content life cycle, starting with curated detection content discovery that is prioritized by current threat activity, potential impact, and other factors, all the way through to the continuous validation, testing, and assessment of deployed content," said Splunk Security Senior Vice President and General Manager Mike Horn. Such a development comes after Cisco finalized the acquisition of artificial intelligence security solutions firm Robust Intelligence and cloud app security company DeepFactor.