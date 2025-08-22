Skills-based hiring in federal cybersecurity advanced by bipartisan bill

Increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats against the federal government and ongoing cyber talent shortages have prompted House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation Chair Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Ranking Member Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, to unveil new legislation that would accelerate cybersecurity staff onboarding through skills-based hiring, Nextgov/FCW reports.
Minimum educational requirements for cyber positions would only be permitted for agencies, depending on state and local laws where the employee is located, according to the bill, which noted that education would only be a factor should it "directly reflect" competencies needed in the role. Moreover, any modifications to education-related qualification standards should be published on the Office of Personnel Management's website. "This bill cuts red tape, opens doors to skilled Americans without a four-year diploma but with the expertise to get the job done, and strengthens our nation's cybersecurity workforce," said Mace, who had unveiled similar legislation last year that was thumbed down by the Senate.
Minimum educational requirements for cyber positions would only be permitted for agencies, depending on state and local laws where the employee is located, according to the bill, which noted that education would only be a factor should it "directly reflect" competencies needed in the role. Moreover, any modifications to education-related qualification standards should be published on the Office of Personnel Management's website. "This bill cuts red tape, opens doors to skilled Americans without a four-year diploma but with the expertise to get the job done, and strengthens our nation's cybersecurity workforce," said Mace, who had unveiled similar legislation last year that was thumbed down by the Senate.