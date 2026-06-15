Conan O’Brien stars in new cybersecurity training series

Adaptive Security is launching a new cybersecurity training initiative featuring Conan O'Brien to combat employee disengagement with traditional security awareness programs. The series aims to educate corporate employees on modern digital threats by combining humor with essential security information, based on information published by Tech Radar.

The 15-part video series, created in collaboration with Team Coco, addresses AI-driven threats such as phishing, impersonation, voice cloning, and deepfakes. Each episode begins with a comedic segment before delving into educational content designed for workplace security challenges. Adaptive Security, founded in 2024, offers products including security awareness courses and phishing simulations, leveraging AI to help organizations identify and respond to cyber threats.

The company's chief product officer, Andrew Jones, highlighted the significant increase in sophistication and frequency of attacks since the advent of generative AI tools. Industry forecasts predict rising financial losses from AI-enabled fraud, underscoring the need for enhanced employee training to mitigate these growing risks.