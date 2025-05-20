Under the Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act, cyber professionals in the government will be given role-specific guidance developed in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. While most of the training modules will be geared toward entry-level positions, other modules will be focused on mid-career workers, with the lawmakers also mulling a module that would assist in federal cyber workforce recruitment. "By fostering sustainable career paths and bolstering recruitment with specialized talent management modules, we are taking necessary steps to fortify our defenses against escalating cyber threats," said Fallon. Such a development comes as lawmakers warned about the adverse effects of the Trump administration's culling of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's workforce in recruitment.
Security Staff Acquisition & Development, Government Regulations
New bipartisan bill seeks to bolster federal cyber workforce training
CyberScoop reports that mounting threats to the federal cybersecurity workforce have prompted Reps. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, to introduce legislation that would mandate the National Cyber Director to create a new centralized training center for workforce development.
Under the Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act, cyber professionals in the government will be given role-specific guidance developed in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. While most of the training modules will be geared toward entry-level positions, other modules will be focused on mid-career workers, with the lawmakers also mulling a module that would assist in federal cyber workforce recruitment. "By fostering sustainable career paths and bolstering recruitment with specialized talent management modules, we are taking necessary steps to fortify our defenses against escalating cyber threats," said Fallon. Such a development comes as lawmakers warned about the adverse effects of the Trump administration's culling of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's workforce in recruitment.
Under the Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act, cyber professionals in the government will be given role-specific guidance developed in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. While most of the training modules will be geared toward entry-level positions, other modules will be focused on mid-career workers, with the lawmakers also mulling a module that would assist in federal cyber workforce recruitment. "By fostering sustainable career paths and bolstering recruitment with specialized talent management modules, we are taking necessary steps to fortify our defenses against escalating cyber threats," said Fallon. Such a development comes as lawmakers warned about the adverse effects of the Trump administration's culling of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's workforce in recruitment.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds