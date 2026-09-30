Signal completes rollout of secure chat backups across all platforms

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the secure messaging app Signal has completed the rollout of its secure backups feature, version 8.30, across all supported operating systems including Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows.

The secure backups feature, initially launched on Android nearly a year ago, allows users to create end-to-end encrypted backups of their conversations. These backups can then be used to restore chats on new devices if the original phone is lost or damaged. Signal offers two backup options: Signal-hosted backups, which have limitations on media storage for free users, and on-device local backups with no size restrictions. Both backup types are encrypted and require a recovery key for decryption. However, threat actors have reportedly begun targeting these recovery keys shortly after the feature's introduction.

The latest update brings on-device backups to iOS and desktop platforms, and standardizes the backup format across all operating systems. This update also enhances the process of linking new devices, ensuring older attachments are retrieved. Additionally, media files are now stored separately from the main backup archive, with duplicate files saved only once to optimize storage. Paying users will also have the option to purge old media from local storage, retaining only thumbnails and retrieving full media from hosted backups as needed. Disappearing messages set to vanish within 24 hours will not be included in backups.

Source: Bleeping Computer