ServiceNow expands AI platform with data.world deal

CRN reports that ServiceNow announced its acquisition of data.world to enhance its data cataloging and governance capabilities, positioning the company to better support AI-powered workflows across enterprise environments.
Revealed during the Knowledge 2025 conference in Las Vegas, the move strengthens ServiceNow's AI Platform by integrating data.world’s technology into its Workflow Data Fabric, an advanced data layer that unifies business and IT data for real-time, intelligent automation. Data.world, a certified B Corp known for enabling strategic data use at global firms like Siemens and Penguin Random House, will help ServiceNow simplify how enterprise data assets are structured and accessed in AI applications. Alongside the acquisition, ServiceNow introduced new Workflow Data Fabric enhancements, including a Workflow Data Network that connects a broad ecosystem of platforms, applications, and tools. This network aims to provide AI agents with deeper context, faster decision-making, and improved accuracy through secure, compliant access to internal and external data sources. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and further details were unavailable at press time.
