Most recent is the attack against the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, which has prompted the shutdown of its vehicle inspection stations until Friday. Officials said that the impacted network and servers are already being isolated amid ongoing efforts to eradicate the threat. "DEQ network systems and computers will not be operational. Your DEQ Online, DEQ's environmental data management system, is located on a separate server and is now available," added officials, who have not provided additional information regarding the nature of the incident. Different ransomware attacks were reported by Arizona's Federal Public Defender's Office and Idaho's Gooding County, with the former noting its network to have been offline since last week and the latter disclosing potential personal data compromise from the Mar. 25 incident. On the other hand, the Pulaski County Clerk's Office in Arkansas confirmed recovering from an attack in January. Such disclosures come as Nebraska's North Platte Natural Resources District was admitted to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware gang in a November attack.
Critical Infrastructure Security
Separate cyberattacks impact various state government services
(Adobe Stock)
Numerous state and local governments across the U.S. have disclosed disruptions stemming from separate cyber intrusions, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Most recent is the attack against the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, which has prompted the shutdown of its vehicle inspection stations until Friday. Officials said that the impacted network and servers are already being isolated amid ongoing efforts to eradicate the threat. "DEQ network systems and computers will not be operational. Your DEQ Online, DEQ's environmental data management system, is located on a separate server and is now available," added officials, who have not provided additional information regarding the nature of the incident. Different ransomware attacks were reported by Arizona's Federal Public Defender's Office and Idaho's Gooding County, with the former noting its network to have been offline since last week and the latter disclosing potential personal data compromise from the Mar. 25 incident. On the other hand, the Pulaski County Clerk's Office in Arkansas confirmed recovering from an attack in January. Such disclosures come as Nebraska's North Platte Natural Resources District was admitted to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware gang in a November attack.
Most recent is the attack against the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, which has prompted the shutdown of its vehicle inspection stations until Friday. Officials said that the impacted network and servers are already being isolated amid ongoing efforts to eradicate the threat. "DEQ network systems and computers will not be operational. Your DEQ Online, DEQ's environmental data management system, is located on a separate server and is now available," added officials, who have not provided additional information regarding the nature of the incident. Different ransomware attacks were reported by Arizona's Federal Public Defender's Office and Idaho's Gooding County, with the former noting its network to have been offline since last week and the latter disclosing potential personal data compromise from the Mar. 25 incident. On the other hand, the Pulaski County Clerk's Office in Arkansas confirmed recovering from an attack in January. Such disclosures come as Nebraska's North Platte Natural Resources District was admitted to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware gang in a November attack.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds