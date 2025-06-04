Multiple government systems in Ohio's Lorain County have been taken offline following a network security incident, resulting in the shutdown of various court systems until Saturday. Investigation into the intrusion which comes months following a ransomware attack against the Cleveland Municipal Court and almost a year following an attack against the state's City of Columbus is still underway, according to officials. On the other hand, Oklahoma's City of Durant had its website offline since Tuesday afternoon following a ransomware incident, which has also impacted its local police department's communication center but not emergency services. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's Criminal Justice Information Office was reported to have been impacted by a cyberattack, which has prompted the suspension of criminal record certificate issuance and other services. "The restoration of the affected systems will be carried out only when we have certified that the environments are secure and that the integrity of the data is guaranteed," said officials.
Separate cyberattacks impact Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico
Multiple government systems in Ohio's Lorain County have been taken offline following a network security incident, resulting in the shutdown of various court systems until Saturday. Investigation into the intrusion which comes months following a ransomware attack against the Cleveland Municipal Court and almost a year following an attack against the state's City of Columbus is still underway, according to officials. On the other hand, Oklahoma's City of Durant had its website offline since Tuesday afternoon following a ransomware incident, which has also impacted its local police department's communication center but not emergency services. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's Criminal Justice Information Office was reported to have been impacted by a cyberattack, which has prompted the suspension of criminal record certificate issuance and other services. "The restoration of the affected systems will be carried out only when we have certified that the environments are secure and that the integrity of the data is guaranteed," said officials.
