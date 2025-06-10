Breach, Ransomware, Data Security

Sensata warns of ransomware-related data breach

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

U.S. multinational industrial technology firm Sensata Technologies has disclosed that data from current and former employees, as well as their dependents, had been compromised following a ransomware attack in April, which was previously confirmed to have disrupted its manufacturing, shipping, and other business operations, BleepingComputer reports.

Infiltration of Sensata's network by still unidentified threat actors between March 28 and April 6 allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' full names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, state ID numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, payment card details, financial account data, medical information, and health insurance details, said Sensata in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional details regarding the extent and the number of people affected by the incident were not provided by Sensata, which offered a year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to impacted individuals.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Almost 300K impacted by Texas transportation department hack

Attackers who breached the state's CRIS using a compromised account, which has since been taken down, were able to exfiltrate data, including names, driver's license numbers, license plate numbers, car insurance policy numbers, and addresses, as well as details on crash-related injuries and incident narratives.

Russian aerospace firm breach claimed by Ukraine

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Service, or HUR, has taken credit for compromising major Russian aerospace and defense firm Tupolev in an attack, which purportedly led to the theft of over 4.4 GB of classified data, according to the Kyiv Post.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds