Sensata warns of ransomware-related data breach

U.S. multinational industrial technology firm Sensata Technologies has disclosed that data from current and former employees, as well as their dependents, had been compromised following a ransomware attack in April , which was previously confirmed to have disrupted its manufacturing, shipping, and other business operations, BleepingComputer reports.

Infiltration of Sensata's network by still unidentified threat actors between March 28 and April 6 allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' full names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, state ID numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, payment card details, financial account data, medical information, and health insurance details, said Sensata in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional details regarding the extent and the number of people affected by the incident were not provided by Sensata, which offered a year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to impacted individuals.