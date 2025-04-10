Ransomware attack disrupts Sensata’s operations

U.S. multinational industrial technology firm Sensata Technologies has confirmed that its manufacturing, shipping, and other operations were temporarily affected by a ransomware attack against its systems on Sunday, which has yet to be admitted by any threat group, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Initial investigation into the incident has revealed the compromise of certain files, according to the Massachusetts-based company, which has already sought cybersecurity experts to further look into the extent of the breach and facilitate recovery efforts. "While the Company has implemented interim measures to allow for the restoration of certain functions, the timeline for a full restoration is not yet known," said Sensata in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Even though such an intrusion is not expected to impact financials for the second quarter, Sensata noted possible changes depending on recovery results.
Initial investigation into the incident has revealed the compromise of certain files, according to the Massachusetts-based company, which has already sought cybersecurity experts to further look into the extent of the breach and facilitate recovery efforts. "While the Company has implemented interim measures to allow for the restoration of certain functions, the timeline for a full restoration is not yet known," said Sensata in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Even though such an intrusion is not expected to impact financials for the second quarter, Sensata noted possible changes depending on recovery results.