Threat Intelligence, Mergers and Acquisitions
Securonix adds ThreatQ in strategic acquisition
Securonix has announced its acquisition of ThreatQuotient, a move aimed at enhancing its all-in-one security operations platform with broader threat intelligence capabilities, reports SecurityWeek.
While financial details were not disclosed, the deal adds ThreatQuotients flagship platform, ThreatQ, to Securonixs growing arsenal of AI-driven tools. ThreatQ allows security teams to consolidate numerous intelligence feeds, enrich them with internal telemetry, and distribute actionable insights across tools like EDR and firewalls. According to Securonix, this integration will create a unified threat detection, investigation, and response ecosystem that marries external and internal threat insights. Securonix, which has been investing heavily in automation and large language model technologies, sees this acquisition as key to improving response efficiency, claiming it could reduce false positives by 90% and cut response times by 70%. While ThreatQ will remain available as a standalone product, Securonix plans to integrate its APIs and data models into the EON platform to create a more cohesive security operations framework.
