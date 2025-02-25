Security concerns prompt Australian ban of Kaspersky

Australia has moved to prohibit the installation of Kaspersky's security software and web services across government systems and devices following an analysis revealing the Russian firm's products to present an "unacceptable security" risk to the country's data and networks, The Hacker News reports.

All existing Kaspersky instances within the government should also be removed by Apr. 1 and while time-limited exemptions could be issued for agencies seeking continued usage of Kaspersky software as a "legitimate business reason," such agencies should take responsibility for any data exposure risks stemming from the software, according to the directive issued by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

"I have also considered the important need for a strong policy signal to critical infrastructure and other Australian governments regarding the unacceptable security risk associated with the use of Kaspersky Lab, Inc. products and web services," said Department of Home Affairs Secretary Stephanie Foster.