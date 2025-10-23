SEAL partners with MetaMask, others to strengthen global phishing defense network

Cybernews reports that leading crypto platforms MetaMask , WalletConnect, Phantom, and Backpack have joined a new real-time phishing defense network launched by security researchers at Security Alliance.

The coalition uses Verifiable Phishing Reports, a technology that enables advanced users and researchers to validate phishing threats and feed verified data into a decentralized detection system described as a "global immune system."

"Drainers are a constant cat and mouse game, like most of security. Working alongside SEAL and their independent researchers allows wallet teams like MetaMask to be more agile and apply SEAL's research to practice, effectively throwing a wrench at the drainer's infra," said Ohm Shah, MetaMask Security Researcher.

Researchers noted that drainers have adapted to previous mitigation tactics by rotating domains, moving infrastructure offshore, and deploying cloaking measures. SEAL said it plans to expand its capabilities and invite additional crypto wallets to join.

According to the Anti-Phishing Working Group, phishing attacks increased from 1 million to 1.13 million between the first and second quarters of 2025, with the crypto sector accounting for 2.7% of incidents.