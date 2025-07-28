Saviynt, AWS team up to boost AI identity security

Security Brief United Kingdom reports that Saviynt has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to enhance enterprise identity security through AI integration.
The partnership will embed Saviynt's Identity Cloud platform as a native Data Accessor within Amazon Q Business, giving organizations real-time access to identity governance data across their AWS environments. This integration aims to strengthen Identity Security Posture Management, support Zero Trust initiatives, and improve compliance, visibility, and operational efficiency. "We're enabling enterprises to gain a unified, context-aware view of identity posture," said Saviynt Chief Product Officer Vibhuti Sinha. The collaboration includes co-selling, joint marketing, and product development, particularly benefiting highly regulated sectors like healthcare and finance. Features include automated compliance checks, simplified investigations, and more consistent access decisions. The move underscores a shared commitment by both companies to tackle growing identity risk, fragmented toolsets, and increasing regulatory demands, as digital transformation accelerates across industries.
