AI/ML, Identity, Cloud Security

Saviynt, AWS team up to boost AI identity security

August 21, 2019 San Francisco / CA / USA &#8211; Close up of AWS sign at their offices in SOMA district; Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms

Security Brief United Kingdom reports that Saviynt has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to enhance enterprise identity security through AI integration.

The partnership will embed Saviynt's Identity Cloud platform as a native Data Accessor within Amazon Q Business, giving organizations real-time access to identity governance data across their AWS environments. This integration aims to strengthen Identity Security Posture Management, support Zero Trust initiatives, and improve compliance, visibility, and operational efficiency. "We're enabling enterprises to gain a unified, context-aware view of identity posture," said Saviynt Chief Product Officer Vibhuti Sinha. The collaboration includes co-selling, joint marketing, and product development, particularly benefiting highly regulated sectors like healthcare and finance. Features include automated compliance checks, simplified investigations, and more consistent access decisions. The move underscores a shared commitment by both companies to tackle growing identity risk, fragmented toolsets, and increasing regulatory demands, as digital transformation accelerates across industries.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Cloud ComputingDigest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Greynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds