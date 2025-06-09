SailPoint adds governance tools for AI agents

Computer Weekly reports that SailPoint is expanding its identity security platform with agentic AI features designed to manage and govern the growing use of AI agents within enterprises.
According to Eric Kong, SailPoints ASEAN managing director, most businesses are already deploying AI agents, yet less than half have considered governance policies. The companys new Harbor Pilot offering includes two AI agents that assist with documentation and workflow creation via conversational prompts, though they remain under full human control. Later this year, SailPoint plans to introduce capabilities to govern third-party and non-SailPoint AI agents, treating them as enterprise identities alongside human, machine, and third-party users. This shift aims to address risks such as lack of visibility, unclear ownership, and excessive access. Kong emphasized that as the number of AI agents scales, traditional oversight models will fall short. SailPoints expanded toolset will enable organizations to discover, audit, and apply governance controls over these agents, supporting secure deployment across complex environments.
