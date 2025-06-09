AI/ML, Identity

SailPoint adds governance tools for AI agents

Businessman chatting with AI or artificial intelligence technology. A man uses a laptop computer to chat with an intelligent AI.

(Adobe Stock)

Computer Weekly reports that SailPoint is expanding its identity security platform with agentic AI features designed to manage and govern the growing use of AI agents within enterprises.

According to Eric Kong, SailPoints ASEAN managing director, most businesses are already deploying AI agents, yet less than half have considered governance policies. The companys new Harbor Pilot offering includes two AI agents that assist with documentation and workflow creation via conversational prompts, though they remain under full human control. Later this year, SailPoint plans to introduce capabilities to govern third-party and non-SailPoint AI agents, treating them as enterprise identities alongside human, machine, and third-party users. This shift aims to address risks such as lack of visibility, unclear ownership, and excessive access. Kong emphasized that as the number of AI agents scales, traditional oversight models will fall short. SailPoints expanded toolset will enable organizations to discover, audit, and apply governance controls over these agents, supporting secure deployment across complex environments.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Illicit ChatGPT usage disrupted by OpenAI

OpenAI has moved to take down ChatGPT accounts leveraged by state-backed threat actors from China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, and the Philippines for malware improvement, disinformation campaigns, and employment scams, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds