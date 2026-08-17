AI/ML

Chinese AI model GLM-5.3 shows advanced bug-finding capabilities

Chinese company Zhipu has launched a new AI model, GLM-5.3, which it claims possesses bug-finding capabilities comparable to leading American models. The model demonstrated strong performance on the CyberGym benchmark, a test designed to assess AI's ability to solve real-world cybersecurity challenges, according to a recent report by The Register.

GLM-5.3 reportedly outperforms models like Fable 5 and GPT-5.6 Sol on the CyberGym benchmark, showing an advanced ability to identify vulnerabilities and even construct exploitation chains. Zhipu reported testing the model on real-world codebases, discovering 2,436 vulnerabilities across 269 projects, including 1,097 medium-to-high severity issues. These vulnerabilities spanned various areas, including system kernels, operating systems, browser engines, and network protocols, with some dating back approximately 40 years.

While GLM-5.3 performed less effectively on other security and coding benchmarks compared to Western models, its rapid development in vulnerability discovery suggests China may be closing the gap in AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities.

Source: The Register

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