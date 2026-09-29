Japanese car-sharing service Times Car confirms 6.6 million accounts compromised in data breach

Japanese car-sharing service Times Car has confirmed that approximately 6.6 million user accounts were compromised in a cyberattack. The company announced the incident on September 25, stating that a third party had accessed its systems at the beginning of the month, with unauthorized access blocked on September 26. The investigation confirmed the theft of personal information from current and former Times Car members, as well as members of the Times Business Service corporate account program, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The breach affects 6.6 million current and former users. Exposed data includes full names, department names for corporate members, physical addresses, dates of birth, telephone numbers, email addresses, driver's license information, identity verification document details, account passwords, and linked service IDs. Passwords were reportedly stored in a non-restorable format and credit card information was not compromised. There is currently no evidence that the stolen data has been distributed online.

Times Car, operated by Times Mobility under the Park24 Group, is a major service with millions of active members across Japan. The company is urging members to be vigilant against phishing attempts and is conducting a forensic investigation with external experts. Affected customers will be notified in stages, and all services remain operational.

Source: Bleeping Computer