Asus eShop customers warned of data breach

Asus has alerted customers of its eShop to a data breach where an unauthorized intruder accessed customer contact details and order records. The extent of the breach, including the number of affected customers and the duration of the unauthorized access, remains unclear, The Register reports.

Asus disclosed that an intruder gained access to a portion of its online eShop environment, potentially compromising customer order information, including contact details and order records. The company has stated that no payment card, bank account, or other financial information was accessed. Asus is investigating the incident and has implemented additional security measures, reporting no evidence of continued unauthorized access.

The stolen information could be used by scammers to create more convincing phishing emails, texts, and phone calls related to customer orders. This is not the first security incident for Asus, as a supplier was previously targeted by the Everest ransomware gang. Asus has not yet provided further details on the number of affected customers or the specific methods used in the intrusion.