Russian hackers suspected in Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack

Russian hackers are suspected to be behind the disruptive cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover last year, which halted production for months and significantly impacted the UK economy. The attack led to a £1.5 billion government bailout for the car manufacturer. The FBI, Britain's National Crime Agency and National Cyber Security Centre, Google's Mandiant unit, and Palo Alto Networks were involved in the investigation, according to a recent report by TechCrunch.

The cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a major UK employer, caused production to halt for months, resulting in an estimated $2.5 billion loss to the British economy and necessitating a £1.5 billion government bailout. While initial investigations were inconclusive, The New York Times, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that a Russian hacking group was responsible. It remains unclear whether the group acted independently, on behalf of the Russian government, or with its tacit approval.

Microsoft alerted JLR to the potential perpetrators. In a separate but concurrent breach, a Jordanian hacker known as Rey also infiltrated some JLR networks, though the extent of their involvement and impact is still being assessed.