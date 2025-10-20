Malware, Threat Intelligence

Russian auto, e-commerce sectors subjected to novel malware attack

Intrusions with the newly emergent CAPI Backdoor have been launched against automotive and e-commerce firms across Russia as part of a new phishing campaign, The Hacker News reports.

Threat actors have sent malicious emails with ZIP archives containing a fake Russian-language income tax legislation notice and an LNK file, with the latter triggering the execution of the .NET-based CAPI Backdoor, according to an analysis from Seqrite Labs.

Aside from ensuring operations with admin-level privileges and checking installed antivirus software in targeted systems, CAPI Backdoor also enables covert communications with a remote server, which provides commands that facilitate browser-stored data theft, system information gathering, folder content enumeration, and screenshot capturing.

Researchers also noted that the CAPI Backdoor established a scheduled task and LNK file within the Windows Startup folder to ensure persistence on infected systems.

"The malicious payload is a .NET DLL that functions as a stealer and establishes persistence for future malicious activities," researchers added.

Doxing campaign crashes Lumma infostealer activity

Doxing campaign crashes Lumma infostealer activity Activity of the Lumma information-stealing malware, also known as LummaC2, has sharply declined amid an underground doxing campaign that exposed the five alleged primary members of the operation, which is also tracked as Storm-2477 and Water Kurita, last month, according to SecurityWeek.

