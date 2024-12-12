Rubrik unveils new AWS integrations, API service

Rubrik has announced significant updates to its platform, including expanded AWS-native capabilities and the upcoming Rubrik Annapurna API service, which enables generative AI application development, according to TechTarget.

The company is introducing a version of Rubrik Cloud Vault, its air-gapped data backup service thus far only available on Azure, for AWS. The service enables data recovery from cyberattacks or disasters while reducing data transfer costs for AWS users. Additional AWS-native features, such as Anomaly Detection, Threat Monitoring, Threat Hunting, and Data Discovery and Classification, are expected to be available by early next year.

Meanwhile, the new Rubrik Annapurna service allows users to integrate their backup data with Microsoft Azure OpenAI or Amazon Bedrock, facilitating secure and policy-compliant use of generative AI models for various media types. These integrations are designed to streamline application development while safeguarding data privacy and security. The API service incorporates pre-configured cybersecurity policies from Rubrik’s platform to ensure data used in generative AI models meets enterprise requirements. It is set to launch in early 2025.