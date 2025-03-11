Cloud Security, Threat Hunting, Data Security

Rubrik expands cyber-resilience capabilities with new security features

SOC 2 compliance for cloud networks

(Adobe Stock)

Rubrik has introduced a series of security enhancements aimed at strengthening cyber-resilience across cloud, software-as-a-service, and on-premises environments, Blocks and Files reports.

The latest updates focus on detecting, mitigating, and recovering from cyber threats through automation, machine learning, and identity verification.

New cloud security features include Cloud Posture Risk Management, which automatically identifies sensitive or unprotected data, and expanded protection for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Azure DevOps, and GitHub.

Rubrik Cloud Vault now provides secure, logically air-gapped backups for Amazon Web Services, while enhanced protection for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and upcoming Sandbox Seeding for Salesforce aim to improve SaaS data security.

For on-premises environments, Rubrik has introduced Identity Recovery for Microsoft Entra ID and Active Directory, PostgreSQL data protection, and Red Hat OpenShift backup support.

Additionally, new security capabilities for AWS and Azure integrate anomaly detection, data classification, and automated threat monitoring. Turbo Threat Hunting enables rapid scanning, which helps in identifying clean recovery points in seconds.

Rubrik’s Orchestrated Recovery will soon extend to Azure virtual machines, ensuring faster and more efficient disaster recovery.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorChecksumCipherCorruptionCryptographic Hash FunctionsDarknetData WarehousingDecryptionDenial of ServiceDigital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds