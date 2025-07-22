"...[W]e're working to resolve this. We have no reason to believe this is the result of unauthorized access to customer accounts," said Ring in a post on its status page. Such a statement has been questioned by Ring customers, some of whom reported observing unusual IP addresses and unknown devices, as well as logins from countries that have never visited. Other Ring clients have also detailed live view activities despite the app not being accessed by anyone from their households, as well as the failed delivery of multi-factor authentication codes or security alerts upon the inclusion of new devices. While Ring has yet to explain the cause of such issues, users have been recommended to evaluate authorized devices in the app.
IoT, Privacy
Ring: Unauthorized logins not caused by breach
Amazon-owned home security and smart home device manufacturer Ring has attributed the spike in unauthorized device logins worldwide in late May to a faulty backend update and not to a data breach, reports BleepingComputer.
"...[W]e're working to resolve this. We have no reason to believe this is the result of unauthorized access to customer accounts," said Ring in a post on its status page. Such a statement has been questioned by Ring customers, some of whom reported observing unusual IP addresses and unknown devices, as well as logins from countries that have never visited. Other Ring clients have also detailed live view activities despite the app not being accessed by anyone from their households, as well as the failed delivery of multi-factor authentication codes or security alerts upon the inclusion of new devices. While Ring has yet to explain the cause of such issues, users have been recommended to evaluate authorized devices in the app.
