LG monitors criticized for silently installing McAfee ads via Windows Update

As reported by HackRead, LG is facing criticism after users discovered that connecting certain LG monitors to Windows PCs can automatically install an application that promotes paid McAfee antivirus subscriptions. The LG Monitor App Installer arrives through Windows Update without an approval prompt, and the first visible interaction may be an advertisement.

The LG Monitor App Installer, identified by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, installs automatically when a compatible LG monitor is connected to a Windows PC. Windows Update identifies the display and retrieves LG software packages, leading to the installation of the app from the Microsoft Store. This application has been observed to display McAfee promotional offers on 31 out of 32 consecutive system boots, offering a 30-day trial that converts to a paid subscription. The app operates with "runFullTrust" permissions, allowing it to run outside the Windows AppContainer and launch at startup, presenting ads even after reboots. While not evidence of data theft, this full-trust capability installed without explicit user consent raises cybersecurity and privacy concerns.

Reports of this behavior date back to at least 2024, affecting older LG monitors as well. Microsoft's system allows manufacturers to associate Store applications with device metadata, which can lead to the automatic installation of drivers and utilities, but also promotional software without clear user approval. Users can remove the app via Windows Settings and disable startup entries. For Windows Pro and Enterprise users, a policy can be enabled to prevent automatic downloads of applications associated with device metadata, though this may also block useful companion software for other hardware.