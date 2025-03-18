Amazon to remove local voice processing for Echo devices, shifts to cloud-based AI

Amazon has notified select Echo users that it is eliminating the "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" setting on the device, requiring all voice commands to be processed in the Amazon cloud starting March 28, reports TechRepublic

Previously, this setting enabled voice processing directly on the device. Once the change takes effect, devices will automatically switch to "Don’t Save Recordings," meaning commands will be sent to Amazon’s servers but deleted afterward.

Additionally, Alexa’s voice ID feature will be disabled, and any previously stored voice recordings will be erased. Amazon cited efforts to expand Alexa’s generative AI capabilities as the reason for this shift, as cloud processing enhances AI training.

The move aligns with the upcoming launch of Alexa+, an AI-powered assistant designed to integrate with home cameras, emails, and calendars.

However, Amazon’s history with privacy violations raises concerns. The company previously paid a $25 million fine for unlawfully storing children’s Alexa recordings and $5.8 million for Ring employees’ improper access to user videos.

While Amazon claims enhanced security measures are in place, privacy-conscious users are likely to view this as a setback, particularly those who bought Echo devices expecting greater control over their data.