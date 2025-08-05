Ransomware, Data Security

Rhysida admits Cookville Regional Medical Center compromise

Tennessee-based Cookeville Regional Medical Center was claimed to have been breached by the Rhysida ransomware operation more than two weeks following an attack that disrupted some of its computer systems, Cybernews reports.

In a post on its data leak site on Saturday, Rhysida has threatened to sell data purportedly stolen from CRMC for nearly $1.150 million worth of Bitcoin should it fail to pay an undisclosed ransom demand in a little over than four days. Rhysida has also released a cache of almost 15 documents pilfered from the health provider, which was observed to contain various patient medical files, driver's licenses, employee tax documents, and other financial documents dating back to 2018. While CRMC has yet to acknowledge Rhysida's assertions, its CEO Buffy Key previously noted limited patient care interruptions stemming from the incident. Such a development comes as Rhysida was reported to have increased its victims by nearly twofold during the past year.

