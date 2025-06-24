While REvil hackers Andrey Bessonov, Mikhail Golovachuk, Roman Muromsky, and Dmitry Korotayev were previously sentenced to four-and-a-half to six years imprisonment after admitting guilt over their participation in the cyber intrusions, the Russian court found their sentence to be equivalent to time already served. Such apprehension of REvil hackers, along with 10 others believed to be supporting the group's operations, by Russian authorities had been supported by U.S. intelligence. U.S. and Russia cooperation would not last long after due to the latter's invasion of Ukraine. Another suspected REvil hacking group member Yevgeniy Polyanin continues to be on the run from U.S. authorities, who have indicted him over his role in over 3,000 cyberattacks.
Ransomware, Threat Intelligence
REvil ransomware members freed by Russia after conviction
(Adobe Stock)
Russia was reported by local news outlet TASS to have convicted four members of the REvil hacking operation after finding them guilty for their involvement in cyberattacks that have been mainly aimed at the U.S., CyberScoop reports.
While REvil hackers Andrey Bessonov, Mikhail Golovachuk, Roman Muromsky, and Dmitry Korotayev were previously sentenced to four-and-a-half to six years imprisonment after admitting guilt over their participation in the cyber intrusions, the Russian court found their sentence to be equivalent to time already served. Such apprehension of REvil hackers, along with 10 others believed to be supporting the group's operations, by Russian authorities had been supported by U.S. intelligence. U.S. and Russia cooperation would not last long after due to the latter's invasion of Ukraine. Another suspected REvil hacking group member Yevgeniy Polyanin continues to be on the run from U.S. authorities, who have indicted him over his role in over 3,000 cyberattacks.
While REvil hackers Andrey Bessonov, Mikhail Golovachuk, Roman Muromsky, and Dmitry Korotayev were previously sentenced to four-and-a-half to six years imprisonment after admitting guilt over their participation in the cyber intrusions, the Russian court found their sentence to be equivalent to time already served. Such apprehension of REvil hackers, along with 10 others believed to be supporting the group's operations, by Russian authorities had been supported by U.S. intelligence. U.S. and Russia cooperation would not last long after due to the latter's invasion of Ukraine. Another suspected REvil hacking group member Yevgeniy Polyanin continues to be on the run from U.S. authorities, who have indicted him over his role in over 3,000 cyberattacks.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds