Russia recommends prison sentence for REvil hackers

Russia was reported by local media outlet Kommersant to have resumed legal proceedings and recommended prison sentences against four alleged members of Russian hacking group REvil, including suspected leader Daniil Puzyrevsky, after several delays over the past two years, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While Puzyrevsky has been requested by the Russian military prosecutor's office to be jailed for 6.5 years and fined $2,000, another REvil member Ruslan Khansvyarov has been recommended to be imprisoned for six years and and fined $7,700. Other members Alexei Malozemov and Artyom Zayets have been recommended for a five-year sentence and a $7,200 penalty, each. Such action comes after REvil had been cracked down by Kremlin as Russian President Vladimir Putin had been urged by President Joe Biden to act against the cybercrime gang, which had been involved in attacks against software provider Kaseya, former President Donald Trump, and singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga.