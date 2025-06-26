Retaliatory Iranian hacktivist intrusions hit US

Intrusions under the #Op_Usa hashtag have been deployed by Mr Hamza against aerospace entities and U.S. Air Force domains, which have led to a 10-hour downtime on June 22, while U.S. financial companies were purportedly compromised by Keymous+ in an attack that led to an hour-long outage on the same day, a report from Cyble revealed. Another Iranian hacktivist collective Cyber Jihad also disclosed plans to launch attacks under #OpUSA. However, Team 313's claimed compromise of President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not been substantiated. Despite the surge in attacks against the U.S., hacktivist activity has remained significantly lower than in the Middle East, noted Cyble researchers, who urged the adoption of strengthened DDoS protections, zero-trust security, and incident response planning.