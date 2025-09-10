Ransomware, Phishing

Report: Ransomware, phishing top threats to businesses in first half

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Mounting law enforcement action and increased artificial intelligence adoption have prompted ransomware intrusions to surge during the first half, with a 73% rise observed during the first quarter, while ransomware claims cost rose by 17% over last year, SecurityWeek reports.

Most of the ransomware attacks during the first six months of 2025 were perpetrated by the Interlock, Chaos, Medusa, Akira, and Nightspire operations, an analysis from cyberinsurance provider Reslience found. Scattered Spider was also observed to have increased activity this year.

"This surge in activity comes after a quieter period following the arrest of five members in November 2024, suggesting the groups resilience and ability to continue operations despite law enforcement actions," said Resilience.

Additional findings showed the persistence of elevated downstream losses to impacted firms despite lower vendor-related risk. On the other hand, phishing has emerged as the leading point of failure amid the increasing prevalence of AI-powered social engineering, which was significantly more effective than traditional attacks.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Data breach confirmed by Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK's leading automaker, has disclosed the compromise of certain data amid continued efforts to restore the operations of production facilities worldwide following an attack by the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters threat group, according to The Guardian.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds