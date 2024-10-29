Report highlights telcos’ cloud adoption challenges amidst increased spending

Infosys’ Cloud Radar -- Telecom Industry Report has revealed that telecommunications companies are reportedly using only 48% of their cloud resources despite accelerating cloud investments, according to The Register.

Based on responses from over 400 industry professionals, the report highlights that telcos aim to optimize 5G network efficiency to support high-demand applications like Internet of Things and edge computing but struggle to fully utilize existing cloud commitments.

The slow uptake of cloud resources is linked to challenges in migrating from legacy systems, where complex interdependencies hinder progress. Additional obstacles include security concerns and competition with cloud providers offering similar services, such as IoT platforms and virtualized network functions, which overlap with telcos' own services. Security issues are exacerbated by increased exposure of cloud-native 5G and IoT networks to potential cyber threats. The report also emphasizes the need for coordinated decision-making in cloud strategies, as 44% of critical cloud decisions are reportedly made in isolation by individual departments, potentially impacting security and scalability. Despite these challenges, most respondents acknowledge that cloud adoption has been effective, resulting in operational improvements and cost savings. However, there is a need for better tools to monitor and optimize cloud-related expenses effectively.