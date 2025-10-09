Digital fraud has drained 7.7% of annual revenue on average among companies worldwide, with losses estimated to reach $534 billion over the past 12 months, Infosecurity Magazine reports. More substantial losses averaging 9.8% of revenue were seen in the U.S, which is a 46% increase from last year, according to a TransUnion report. This translates to approximately $114 billion in total losses among the 200 American executives surveyed. Account takeover has become the most damaging type of business fraud in the U.S., followed by synthetic identity fraud and scams or authorized fraud, which was the leading form of business fraud globally. Account takeover volume also rose 21% between the first halves of 2024 and 2025 and has jumped 141% since 2021. "Fraudsters are exploiting every digital touchpoint, from account creation to login and transaction. The financial impact is staggering, and organizations must rethink how they verify identity and secure customer interactions," said TransUnion Global Head of Fraud Steve Yin. On the other hand, TransUnion's consumer survey revealed that 48% of respondents across 18 countries were targeted by fraud between February and May, with India, South Africa, and Guatemala reporting the highest rates of victimization during the first six months of the year.
Report finds sharp rise in digital fraud costs
