OneSpan partners with ThreatFabric to tackle fraud

Electronic signature and authentication provider OneSpan has entered into a strategic partnership and investment with Dutch cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric B.V. to bolster its fraud prevention and threat intelligence capabilities for financial institutions, reports SiliconANGLE. The collaboration integrates ThreatFabric's mobile threat intelligence, malware risk detection and behavioral analytics into OneSpans platform, offering banks and digital finance providers a stronger defense against the growing wave of authorized push payment and mobile-based fraud. Founded in 2015, ThreatFabric's Fraud Risk Suite unifies device, identity, and behavioral risk data to detect complex attack vectors such as malware-assisted fraud, social-engineering scams and account takeovers in real time. OneSpan CEO Victor Limongelli said the move "sets a new standard for protecting customers in a mobile-first world." The partnership enables automated fraud response and proactive risk management at scale, aligning both companies' vision to safeguard digital transactions amid the rapid expansion of mobile banking.

