Report: Cybersecurity leaders see AI as partial fix to burnout

Many burned-out cybersecurity leaders were noted by a Red Canary survey to perceive artificial intelligence as both a lifeline and a risk, with 85% reporting feeling overwhelmed by threats without AI's help, while 75% worry that technology could weaken human decision-making, reports Cybersecurity Dive

The study, based on responses from 550 security executives across the U.S. and other Western nations, highlights widespread strain across cybersecurity teams, with three-quarters reporting shortages in intrusion detection and incident response skills. Most also said it now takes longer to contain breaches. Even with these challenges, many organizations are turning to AI to manage threats.

Roughly two-thirds use it for detection analytics and 59% for intrusion analysis. However, 43% of respondents said their companies have already experienced cyber incidents linked to AI tools. Red Canary co-founder Brian Beyer said AI should act as "a force multiplier," supporting rather than replacing human judgment.

The report also noted that organizations' attack surfaces have grown 41% in the past year, with the average breach costing about $3.7 million.