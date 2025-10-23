AI adoption intensifies cybersecurity strain, report finds

Artificial intelligence was found by a new EY report to be introducing cybersecurity gaps into corporate networks, with 50% of organizations reporting negative impacts from AI-related security vulnerabilities, reports Cybersecurity Dive

The study revealed that just 14% of CEOs are confident their AI systems adequately safeguard sensitive data, and the widespread adoption of AI has intensified cybersecurity challenges, with organizations using an average of 47 security tools to protect their networks.

Rick Hemsley, EYs cybersecurity leader for the UK and Ireland, warned that AI is lowering the barrier to entry for cybercriminals. Cybercriminals are exploiting AIs capabilities to accelerate attack timelines and refine social engineering campaigns.

CrowdStrike recorded a 442% jump in voice phishing attacks in late 2024, while attacker breakout times fell from about one hour in 2023 to 48 minutes in 2024, dropping further to 18 minutes by mid-2025, according to ReliaQuest.

EY cautioned that accelerating threats are outpacing defenses and called for stronger training, governance, and AI oversight, noting that most companies lack formal controls. It also urged firms to safeguard data integrity, secure AI supply chains, and build security into development, with CISOs prioritizing targeted, value-driven investments.